Newsvine

La'el

About Articles: 7 Seeds: 352 Comments: 1242 Since: Dec 2008

Anti-Israel Harvard Students Send Dorm Demolition Notices to Jews

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by La'el View Original Article: Breitbart
Seeded on Sat Mar 9, 2013 10:27 AM
Discuss:

While the anti-Israel left routinely claims that hatred for Israel is not anti-Semitism, students at Harvard would be hard-pressed to make that distinction in the aftermath of a recent incident highlighting anti-Israel anti-Semitism. Last week, Jewish students in the Harvard dormitories woke up to find flyers under the doors from the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee informing them that they had been evicted from their dorm rooms.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor