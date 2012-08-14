Newsvine

Al-Qaeda's 'suicide bombers wanted' ad - Job offer on closed Internet forum seeks applicants who are utterly committed to completing their mission

Apparently low on bombers, al-Qaeda is running a (short-term) employment advertisement on its Shumukh al-Islam Internet forum. Under the heading “Area of activity: The planet Earth,” the ad seeks jihadists to carry out suicide attacks.

