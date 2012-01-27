These Dems spin better than Rumpelstiltskin - Democrat hypocrisy now in full bloom

How profoundly America has changed since January 2009.

I was pondering this the other night during the State of the Union address. Did you know that our elite military units like the Navy SEALs are now examples of America at its absolute finest? Why, wasn’t it just a few years ago that Sen. Dick Durbin was comparing these very same troops to the Khmer Rouge and Joe Stalin’s Red Army?

But now of course the president is a Democrat.