I don’t know what Herman Cain did or didn’t do at the National Restaurant Association, and neither do you (b)ut I can quote you some of what the journalistic common nightwalkers of Politico said in their alleged blockbuster: “There were also descriptions of physical gestures that were not overtly sexual but that made women who experienced or witnessed them uncomfortable.”
Lefty media pounce on vague 'sexual harassment' allegations against Cain
Seeded on Tue Nov 1, 2011 7:39 AM
