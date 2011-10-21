President Obama, in his remarks following the announcement of the death of Muammar Gaddafi, said, "Libya will travel a long and winding road to democracy." To many of us "of a certain age", that phrase evokes the Beatles tune "The Long and Winding Road." And, for me at least, hearing President Obama employ the title of a Beatles tune put me in mind of any number of other Beatles tunes that I can relate to Barack Obama and his presidency.
Mr. Obama, if we're gonna start quoting The Beatles... while remarking on Gaddafi's death, then lots of other Beatles songs come to mind on his presidency.
Current Status: Published/No Action (12)
Seeded on Fri Oct 21, 2011 7:04 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment