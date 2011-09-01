While the world watched in horror the cowardly acts of terrorism unfolding in New York, 230 miles south in Washington, at 9:43 American Airlines flight 77 from Dulles to Los Angeles slammed into the Pentagon.
In a New York minute, the lives of all Americans were changed. It wasn’t just the physical skyline of Manhattan, but the psychological landscape of the entire world that was altered forever.
From My Perspective: Looking Back at the Events of 9/11 Ten Years After
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Sep 1, 2011 8:00 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment