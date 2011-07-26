Israel’s finance and commercial center, will be bombed by missiles n the next Gaza war, warns Home Front Minister Matan Vilnai. Intelligence officials have warned for more than two years that the Hamas terrorist regime in Gaza has smuggled missiles that can reach far beyond southern Israel, which was targeted nearly three years ago, before and during the counterterrorist Operation Cast Lead campaign.
Next Gaza War to Hit Tel Aviv - Officials warn that Hamas now has missiles that can reach Metropolitan Tel Aviv
Current Status: Published/No Action (12)
Seeded on Tue Jul 26, 2011 8:16 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment