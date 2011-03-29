Last night for a few brief shining television moments (captured here), Wafa Sultan, courageous author of the indispensable jeremiad "A G-d Who Hates," strove gamely to educate Bill O'Reilly -- often seemingly impenetrable by facts regarding Sharia -- about how Islamic Law, patterned on the "perfect example" of Islam's prophet Muhammad, sanctions rape.
Educating Bill O'Reilly on the Rape Factor' in Islam; "many such crimes" are committed with the sanction of Sharia, Islamic Law
Seeded on Tue Mar 29, 2011 10:27 AM
