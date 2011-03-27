No discussion of Obama's view of a just war is complete unless it examines the impact of his magical thinking. By that I mean his supreme confidence in his own vision and powers to remake the world. Fueled by a mixture of hubris and faculty-lounge idealism, his words and actions suggest he believes his presidency is exempt from the lessons of history and human nature.
Obama goes to war arrogant and aloof - Obama talks of "success" not "victory" leaving the yardstick vague and reflects his belief that his intentions are virtuous and should be judged on that basis, not on results.
Current Status: Published/No Action (12)
Seeded on Sun Mar 27, 2011 6:18 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment